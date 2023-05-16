Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court has increasingly used emergency orders to shape the law in cases concerning a variety of hot-button issues, a move that has quietly given the court more power over the years, CNN Supreme Court analyst Steve Vladeck says in a new book released Tuesday on the so-called “shadow docket.”

Officially known as the emergency docket, it has come to be known by court watchers as its shadow docket since unsigned and unexplained orders can allow the justices to act on a case while also shielding the legal analysis behind the decision and the vote count. By contrast, the high court’s merits docket includes a full briefing and hearing process that produces the formal opinions the justices typically issue in May and June.

