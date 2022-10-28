The Nevada secretary of state's office has ordered the hand counting of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada to stop, after the state Supreme Court said the method violates state law.

In a letter sent Thursday night, Nevada's deputy secretary for elections Mark Wlaschin told Nye County's interim clerk Mark Kampf that local officials "must cease immediately" counting ballots. The counting, he added, "may not resume until after the close of polls on November 8, 2022."

