Local officials in Nevada, New Mexico and Georgia have received federal subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election as the Justice Department's investigation intensifies in battleground states.

Special counsel Jack Smith sent the subpoenas to the New Mexico secretary of state's office and to the Clark County, Nevada, elections division in late November, according to copies of the requests obtained by CNN. Smith oversees the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the election results.

