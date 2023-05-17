(CNN) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday vetoed three Democratic-led gun control bills that attempted to increase the age to possess certain firearms and restrict who can obtain them.

“I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans,” Lombardo said in a statement defending the first vetoes of his tenure. “Much of the legislation I vetoed today is in direct conflict with legal precedent and established constitutional protections. Therefore, I cannot support them.”

