President Joe Biden announced Friday that Neera Tanden will succeed Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser.

The White House announced last week that Susan Rice would be leaving her post this month, marking one of the Biden administration's highest-profile departures as the president's domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

