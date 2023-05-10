Nebraska lawmaker tries to rekindle effort to further restrict abortion

Republican state Sen. Merv Riepe, pictured here, had proposed an amendment to move the abortion ban to 12 weeks instead of six weeks, but his amendment did not receive a vote.

 Rebecca S. Gratz for The Washington Post/Getty Images

A Nebraska Republican lawmaker has introduced an amendment to ban some abortions nearly two weeks after efforts to severely restrict abortion failed in the state.

State Sen. Ben Hansen introduced the amendment earlier this week to a bill that would ban all gender-altering procedures for individuals under the age of 19, also known as the "Let Them Grow Act."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.