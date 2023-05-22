(CNN) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a bill into law on Monday that bans most abortions after 12 weeks with exceptions for sexual assault, incest and medical emergencies.

The bill does not define “medical emergency” and the legislation includes a clause that will put the rules into immediate effect the day after it is signed.

