Nearly 300 never-before-heard recordings by inventor and scientist Alexander Graham Bell will be restored and made accessible later this year, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History announced Tuesday.

The recovery work of hundreds of experimental recordings created by Bell and his colleagues between 1881 and 1892 at Volta Laboratory in Washington, DC, and his property in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, will be done by the museum and begin in the fall.

