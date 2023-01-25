The Louisiana department of corrections is keeping more than a quarter of inmates behind bars past their scheduled release date, the US Justice Department said in a report Wednesday.

According to the Justice Department, between January and April 2022 alone, nearly 27% of those released from LDOC custody -- nearly 4,100 people -- were held past their release dates.

