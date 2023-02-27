The Navy has renamed a warship in honor of a Black sailor and statesman who had been born into slavery, as part of the US military's ongoing effort to remove names that commemorate the Confederacy.

The guided missile destroyer USS Chancellorsville, which was named after a Confederate victory in the Civil War, was renamed the USS Robert Smalls, the Navy announced Monday in a news release.

