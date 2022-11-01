A year after a fuel leak sickened families and forced the Pentagon to shut down the Red Hill fuel storage facility in Hawaii, the Navy laid out its nearly 5-year plan to permanently close the World War II-era facility.

The Navy intends to remove the remaining fuel from the storage tanks -- a process that will take until June 2024 -- then remove the tanks from service while leaving them in the ground. The Navy said this plan would minimize the impact on the environment and public health.

