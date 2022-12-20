Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday.

"While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious, I believe that George Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article, which have been repeated by other news sources," Joseph G. Cairo Jr., the Nassau County Republican Committee chairman, said in a statement to CNN. "Every person deserves an opportunity to 'clear' his/her name in the face of accusations. I am committed to this principle, and I look forward to the Congressman-Elect's responses to the news reports."

CNN's Em Steck and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

