House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her caucus Wednesday on a call with members for defying the odds and keeping more seats than expected in this year's midterms -- but shared no insight into her future and whether she will again run for the top job in her caucus.

"Our candidates were courageous," Pelosi said on the call, according to a source. "They had the stamina to get the job done."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.