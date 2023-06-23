(CNN) — The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating after multiple Navy personnel reported receiving unsolicited smartwatches in the mail that could be installed with data-stealing malicious software, an NCIS spokesperson told CNN on Friday.

The news comes after the Army warned publicly this month that “service members across the military” had reported receiving the devices in the mail.

CNN’s Haley Britzky contributed reporting.

