Multiple people charged with burning objects with the 'intent to intimidate' on day of 2017 White nationalist march in Charlottesville

Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11, 2017.

 Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A grand jury in Virginia has indicted three individuals for allegedly burning an object with the "intent to intimidate" on the night of a 2017 White nationalist demonstration at the University of Virginia, in which scores of people marched through the Charlottesville campus carrying flaming tiki torches and chanting White nationalist slogans.

The demonstration at UVA gained international notoriety with its images and videos of White nationalists who chanted "Jews will not replace us," "You will not replace us" and "Blood and soil," a phrase evoking Nazi philosophy on ethnic identity.

