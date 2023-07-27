(CNN) — Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio, one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, is running to be the mayor of the Texas city, she announced Thursday.

Mata-Rubio is looking to succeed Mayor Don McLaughlin, who is stepping down after nearly 10 years leading the city, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, to pursue a state House seat, according to The Texas Tribune. A special election for the remainder of McLaughlin’s term will take place November 7, the city announced Wednesday.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman, Rachel Clarke, Christina Maxouris and Adrienne Vogt contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.