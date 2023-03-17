House Republican leadership did not let the US Capitol Police force review most clips of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that were given to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and made public, USCP attorney Tad DiBiase said Friday.

DiBiase told a federal judge he reviewed just one clip -- which was previously available for public viewing -- before Carlson aired dozens of clips that he had received from House Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

