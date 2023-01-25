Attackers who commit mass violence frequently display threatening or violent behavior well before an incident and often suffer a major life setback in the year prior to an attack, according to a newly released analysis by the US Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center.

"The analysis found that most attackers had experienced a significant stressor within a year of their attack, including from financial, family and health issues and that half of the attackers were motivated at least in part by some grievance, including workplace issues, perceived personal wrongs, and domestic issues," the report said.

