Election officials in Philadelphia on Saturday said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots risk being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes.

Philadelphia City Commissioners' Chairwoman Lisa Deeley released the affected voters' names and urged them to take immediate steps to get replacement ballots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.