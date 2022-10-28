More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 46 states as of Friday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Pre-election voting turnout has kept pace with the 2018 midterm elections, but it's too early to tell if total election turnout will meet or outpace that year's record-breaking turnout, as the 2020 election cycle could have had significant impacts on voting habits.

