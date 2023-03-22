Riding the so-called "parental rights" movement, more Republican-led states are changing the way they fund K-12 education, making it easier for families to use taxpayer dollars to send their children to private schools.

Families in Iowa, Utah and Arkansas will soon be eligible for thousands of state dollars each year to send their children to private K-12 schools after new legislation was passed during the first three months of this year.

