Two busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source said there was no one from any organization or aid group on the ground to receive them in front of the Naval Observatory, where the vice president's home is located.

"It looked like they had to call either family members or somebody else to come and pick them up, but they were standing out there, shivering with blankets for the last five to 10 minutes," the law enforcement source said.

