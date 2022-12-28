Rep.-elect George Santos made additional false claims over the years about his family history, work history and education in campaign appearances over the years, a review of statements made in two of his campaigns for Congress found.

CNN's KFile uncovered more falsehoods from Santos, including claims he was forced to leave a New York City private school when his family's real estate assets took a downturn and stating he represented Goldman Sachs at a top financial conference where he berated the company for investing in renewables.

