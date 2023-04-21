Montana Republicans call for censure of transgender lawmaker amid debate over ban of gender-affirming care for minors

Zooey Zephyr, right, attends a legislative training session at the state Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Nov. 16, 2022.

 Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP

A number of Republican lawmakers from the Montana Freedom Caucus are demanding Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr be censured by the state House for "using inappropriate and uncalled-for language" during a floor debate over amendments concerning a bill that bans medical care for transgender minors.

"If you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed," Zephyr said during her speech on the amendments on Tuesday. "The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

