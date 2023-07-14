Washington (CNN) — If you forgot to file your taxes during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, you have until Monday to do so.

Nearly 1.5 million taxpayers may still be eligible for a tax refund from tax year 2019, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency estimates that almost $1.5 billion in refunds remain unclaimed.

