As frustration inside the House GOP has grown over a small band of anti-Kevin McCarthy lawmakers, an idea to strike back at the rebellious group has been floated among some Republicans: kicking these members off their committees, according to multiple members involved in the conversations.

While discussions over retributions for McCarthy's foes, which have not been previously reported, have not gone beyond casual conversations among rank-and-file members, the threat shows how Republicans -- particularly moderates -- are wrestling with ways to act as a counterweight to the so-called "Never Kevin" movement, which is threatening to derail the California Republican's speakership bid.

