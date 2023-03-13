Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a concussion and a rib fracture, his office announced Monday.

The Kentucky Republican tripped at a dinner event on Wednesday evening, his communications director said last week. McConnell had been admitted to a hospital and was being treated for a concussion, according to the statement at the time. He was expected, it said, to stay at the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment."

CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.