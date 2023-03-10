Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is lobbying virtually everyone he sees at the hospital for his release and is acting like his usual self, according to a senior adviser who has spent much of the past two days with him.

Josh Holmes, a top McConnell political adviser, told CNN that McConnell has been urging hospital staff to let him go, though he's remained there for observation since Wednesday night after falling and hitting his head during a dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. Doctors are treating him for a concussion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.