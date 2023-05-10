Missouri lawmakers passed two bills Wednesday that would bar transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender and ban gender-affirming care for minors, the latest state to advance such legislation as transgender rights have become a marquee issue for the Republican Party.

The state House passed both bills largely along party lines Wednesday, after the state Senate approved them in March. They now head to the desk of Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who has expressed support for the legislation and is expected to sign them.

