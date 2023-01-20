Missouri lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of so-called critical race theory in its public grade schools -- even though the state's largest teachers' union says the concept is not presently a part of schools' curricula -- and requiring the state to develop a training program to teach American patriotism.

Critical race theory is a concept, usually taught in college, that seeks to understand and address inequality and racism in the United States, specifically whether racism is systemic and continues to be pervasive throughout American society. Although CRT is generally not part of public grade school curricula, proponents and opponents of CRT disagree on the extent to which its tenets are spread in American public schools, and it's become a widely politicized issue.

