Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed a bill that will restore the voting rights of thousands of convicted felons in the state this summer once they leave prison, instead of after they complete parole.

"Today, I signed a bill into law restoring voting rights for over 55,000 formerly incarcerated people -- the largest expansion of voting rights in Minnesota in half a century. Minnesota will continue to lead in the fight to keep our elections safe, free, and fair for all," Walz, a Democrat, said in a tweet.

