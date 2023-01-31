Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Tuesday that enshrines the "fundamental right" to access abortion in the state.

Abortion is already legal in Minnesota, but in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Protect Reproductive Options Act goes a step further by outlining that every person has the fundamental right to make "autonomous decisions" about their own reproductive health as well as the right to refuse reproductive health care.

CNN's Donald Judd contributed to this story.

