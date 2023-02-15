The majority of American children now receive their health insurance through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, according to a new report published Wednesday by the Georgetown Center for Children and Families.

But that could change starting this spring. As many as 6.7 million children are at risk of losing that coverage once states restart their reviews of recipients' eligibility, according to Georgetown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.