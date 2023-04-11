One day after China simulated "joint precision strikes" on Taiwan during military exercises around the island, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu condemned Beijing's actions in an exclusive interview with CNN and warned that "they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan."

"Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan," Wu said.

CNN's Brad Lendon contributed reporting.

