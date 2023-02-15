Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke publicly for the first time about his plans to fight a subpoena issued in the Justice Department's 2020 election subversion investigation, saying Wednesday that his fight was about " separation of powers" and "defending the prerogatives that I had as president of the Senate."

Pence weighed in while at an event in Minneapolis and is expected to address it again when he makes a speech in Iowa later Wednesday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.