(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence collected a $1.4 million advance for his memoir, which recounted the events of January 6, 2021, and his refusal to buckle to Donald Trump’s demands to overturn the 2020 election results, new filings show.

The advance from Simon & Schuster for “So Help Me God” is among the large sources of income described in a financial disclosure report released Thursday. Pence is now running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination against Trump and a slew of other Republicans.

