Microsoft used a federal court order to try to cut off cybercriminals' access to a hacking tool that has been used in nearly 70 ransomware attacks on health organizations in more than 19 countries, the tech giant said Thursday.

It's one of the biggest moves yet by tech firms and hospitals to combat ransomware attacks that have hobbled US health care providers for years by forcing ambulances to be diverted or chemotherapy appointments to be canceled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.