Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting party-appointed election challengers

A voter arrives at a polling location to cast his ballot in the Michigan Primary Election on August 2 in Lansing, Michigan. The Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state.

The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year, and has been challenged by Republicans in the courts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.