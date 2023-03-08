Michigan Senate votes to repeal 1931 abortion ban

On March 8, the Michigan state Senate voted to repeal the state's 1931 abortion ban as well as its sentencing guidelines.

The Michigan state Senate on Wednesday voted to repeal the state's 1931 abortion ban as well as its sentencing guidelines.

The bills were passed 20-18, along party lines in the Democratic-controlled Senate after passing the House last week and were sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature. Democrats control the governor's office and the state legislature for the first time in four decades.

