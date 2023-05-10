Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan, who underwent surgery for squamous cell carcinoma on his tonsil last month, said Wednesday that his cancer is gone.

"The good news is -- it's gone. And I won't need any further treatment, just continued monitoring over the next several years," he said in a video posted to Facebook.

CNN's Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.