A Michigan man has been charged with unlawfully owning several firearms after federal agents uncovered online death threats he allegedly made against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden.

Randall Robert Berka II faces one charge of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. He has not yet entered a formal plea, and a lawyer is not yet listed on his court docket. Berka has not been charged with making the threats.

