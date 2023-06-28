Michigan lawmakers pass ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, in Lansing, Michigan. Michigan’s Democratic-controlled state legislature gave final approval this week to a pair of bills that would ban so-called conversion therapy for minors, joining other blue states in advancing protections for the LGBTQ community this legislative session.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

(CNN) — Michigan’s Democratic-controlled state legislature gave final approval this week to a pair of bills that would ban so-called conversion therapy for minors, joining other blue states in advancing protections for the LGBTQ community this legislative session.

The state Senate voted largely along party lines Tuesday to advance the ban on “conversion therapy,” a scientifically discredited practice intended to change a person’s sexual orientation. The bills, which were passed by the state House earlier this month, now head to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who signed an executive directive in 2021 that blocked the use of federal and state funds for conversion therapy on minors.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

