Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs gun control package

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of gun bills on April 13, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

 Al Goldis/Detroit News via AP

Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of six expansive gun violence prevention bills into law Thursday that will create universal background checks for all firearms and mandate safe storage requirements around children.

Michigan has felt the impact of deadly school shootings in recent years. In February, a gunman killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others. In 2021, a shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit left four students dead and six others injured.

