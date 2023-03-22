The Michigan Republican Party sparked criticism Wednesday after the organization used imagery from the Holocaust to argue against what it says are Democrats' restrictive gun proposals.

In a social media post published Wednesday morning, the Michigan GOP used a photograph of wedding rings taken from Holocaust victims by Nazi Germany with text over it that reads, "Before they collected all these wedding rings...they collected all the guns."

