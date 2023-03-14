Former first lady Michelle Obama said her family felt an enhanced sense of responsibility during their time in the White House as the first Black first family in American history.

"It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free. It was no accident that ... our children had to show up right in the world. They carried a burden of making sure they weren't messy, because it wouldn't have been laughed off. It wouldn't have been just, 'Oh, it's youthful, whatever.' It would have been some bigger statement about the soul of Black folks," Obama said in her recently launched "The Light Podcast."

