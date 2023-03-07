Michelle Obama broke down shortly after leaving then-President Donald Trump's inauguration, the former first lady candidly shared in a new podcast, as the emotions of leaving their family's home after eight years and resentment over Trump taking office overwhelmed her.

"When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," Obama said, referring to her final trip aboard the presidential airplane.

