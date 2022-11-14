Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'

Michelle Obama, seen here on September 7, addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

 Andrew Harnik/AP/FILE

Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

"It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," wrote Obama in "The Light We Carry," according to audio excerpts released Monday to NPR. "It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat."

