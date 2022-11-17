Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, dies at 58

Michael Gerson, here in front of the West Wing of the White House in this March 30, 2001, file photo, had died.

 Tim Dillon/AP

Michael Gerson, a top speechwriter for President George W. Bush and longtime Washington Post columnist, has died. He was 58.

"Laura and I are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Mike Gerson. He was a great writer, and I was fortunate he served as my chief speechwriter and a trusted advisor for many years," Bush said in a statement on Thursday. "His brilliant mind was enhanced by his big heart. As a result, Mike harnessed the power of the pen to not just write about good policy, but drive it."

CNN's Jake Tapper contributed to this report.

