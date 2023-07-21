wire Michael Cohen reaches settlement with Trump Organization in dispute over unpaid legal bills By Kara Scannell, CNN Jul 21, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Michael Cohen reached a settlement with the Trump Organization in a dispute over nearly $1 million in unpaid legal bills, averting a civil trial set for Monday.During a court hearing Friday, lawyers for Cohen and the Trump Organization announced they reached the settlement and said the terms were “confidential.”This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety SJPD looking to add body cameras to officers' outfits Local News Long-delayed shelter poised for a reboot Sports Chiefs rookies continue training camp ahead of veterans arriving Parks Krug Park improvement plans taking shape More Local News → 0:29 A Few Chances of Precipitation This Weekend 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Audi Q8 e-tron Review: Performance & elegance electrified! | TOI Auto National Video Kishan Reddy visits Charminar Bhagyalakshmi Temple and performs special puja rituals National Video Protesters replace Thai flag with 'Respect My Vote' message
