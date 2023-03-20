The investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to move further into view on Monday, with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen saying he's been asked to report to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Cohen's one-time legal adviser Robert Costello set to appear before the grand jury.

The movements come after Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested this week in connection with the yearslong case, and called on his supporters to protest any such move. That has contributed to security concerns in New York City, where law enforcement officials are preparing for various potential scenarios.

CNN's Paula Reid, Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Holmes, Kara Scannell, Devan Cole, Sydney Kashiwagi, Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

